Human case of swine flu confirmed in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich — Health officials confirmed a human case of influenza H3N2, a variant of swine flu, in Ingham County.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the case in a press release sent to our newsroom Friday afternoon.

The release says the person tested positive for influenza A H3N2v late last month. The test sample went to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where it was confirmed.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian for the State of Michigan said they believe this is an isolated case, but still urge Michigan residents to watch for flu-like symptoms. That includes fever, respiratory symptoms like cough, runny nose, and body aches." Dr. Bagdasarian says you should take a flu test and a COVID-19 test if you experience those symptoms.

While this case isn't believed to be linked to exposure to animals, MDHHS offered precautions you can take to stay healthy.



Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into pig areas.

Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications and planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns.

Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

MDHHS says emergency department visits for the flu are currently low and they anticipate the risk of people getting swine flu to be low.