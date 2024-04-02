House fire under investigation

LANSING — An investigation is underway following a house fire that caused the roof to collapse.

It happened on Monday, April 1, just after 5 pm on the 12 hundred block of East Cesar Chavez.

We’re told that the people who lived there were out of the house by the time fire officials got there.

The Lansing Fire Department said that the main body of the fire was on the second floor, but had to back down after a portion of the roof collapsed.

Crews had to work against the fire outside the home.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.