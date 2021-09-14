Hilarious North Farmington High School IDs are back; see the pictures

FARMINGTON, Mich. — Seniors at North Farmington High School have an annual tradition where they take ID photos in well-crafted costumes parodying celebrities, memes and popular film and TV characters.
Every year, they gain their fair share of social media fame and once you look at the pictures, you’ll see why.
Check out some of them below.
