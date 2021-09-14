Hilarious North Farmington High School IDs are back; see the pictures

FARMINGTON, Mich. — Seniors at North Farmington High School have an annual tradition where they take ID photos in well-crafted costumes parodying celebrities, memes and popular film and TV characters.

Every year, they gain their fair share of social media fame and once you look at the pictures, you’ll see why.

Check out some of them below. You can see them all by clicking here.

“So if your Mom is my Mom and my Dad is your Dad...and we're both born on October 11th, then you and I are...like...sisters.“ @lindsaylohan #parenttrap #hallieparker #lindsaylohan #nfid22 pic.twitter.com/qforCVE7Ef — lindsay berke (@lindsayberkeee) September 14, 2021