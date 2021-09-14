Watch
News

Actions

Hilarious North Farmington High School IDs are back; see the pictures

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ, 2021
Funny School ID pictures, North Farmington High School
Funny School ID pictures, North Farmington High School
Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 12:57:58-04

FARMINGTON, Mich. — Seniors at North Farmington High School have an annual tradition where they take ID photos in well-crafted costumes parodying celebrities, memes and popular film and TV characters.

Every year, they gain their fair share of social media fame and once you look at the pictures, you’ll see why.

Check out some of them below. You can see them all by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!