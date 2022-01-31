Here's how to stay safe shoveling snow, according to Michigan physicians

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit is under a Winter Storm Watch as a snowstorm is expected to hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

7 First Alert Meteorologists say 4-7 inches of snow are expected to fall on Wednesday, and another 5-9 inches of snow could fall Thursday if the storm doesn't move southward.

That means for many, shoveling snow will become a necessity. It's an activity that could take hours. So here are tips from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network physicians on how residents can stay safe.

Here are some facts and safety tips related to shoveling:

Snow shoveling is exercise: The average shovelful of heavy, wet snow weighs 16 to 20 pounds. That means for every 10 minutes of typical shoveling, you’ll be clearing more than 2,000 pounds. For many Americans who live a sedentary lifestyle, shoveling heavy, wet snow for 10 minutes is the same as running on a treadmill to the point of exhaustion. Studies show major snow storms are often associated with increased emergency room visits for everything from muscle aches to heart attacks and the common denominator is snow shoveling.

Immediately stop shoveling if you feel any sort of pain, discomfort, pressure or squeezing in your chest, develop an upset stomach or discomfort in one or both arms or jaw. If you have any of the following conditions (or a family history of them), talk to your physician before shoveling snow:

