Here are the concerts coming to Pine Knob in 2024

(WXYZ) — It's set to be another big year for music in metro Detroit, and despite being the heart of winter, we're looking forward to warmer weather and outdoor music at Pine Knob.
Concert announcements will continue to come down through the spring and summer, but we wanted to gather the list early. We'll continue to update it as the time goes on.
Below is the list of concerts coming to Pine Knob (as of Thursday, Jan. 25).
- May 2 – Primus, Puscifer and a Perfect Couple
- May 22 – Neil Young + Crazy Horse
- May 31 – Hozier with special guest Allison Russel
- June 6 – Hootie & the Blowfish with special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain
- June 11 – Tyler Childers with special guest S.G. Goodman
- June 14 – A Boggie Wit Da Hoodie
- June 15 – Foreigner & Styx with special guest John Waite
- June 18 – New Kids on the Block with special guests Paula Abdul and D.J. Jazzy Jeff
- June 22 – Hank Williams Jr. with special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
- June 25 – Santana and Counting Crows
- June 26 – Dave Matthews Band
- June 28 – Luke Bryan in the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown
- July 2 – Janet Jackson with special guest Nelly
- July 6 – Kidz Bop Live
- July 7 – Third Eye Blind with special guests Yellowcard & A R I Z O N A
- July 10 – Niall Horan
- July 16 – Alanis Morissette with special guests Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade
- July 17 – Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago
- July 21 – Train and REO Speedwagon with Yacht Rock Revue
- July 23 – Limp Bizkit with special guests Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman
- July 31 – Creed with special guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven
- August 2 – Sammy Hagar with special guest Loverboy
- August 6 – Thirty Seconds to Mars with special guests AFI, Poppy and Kennyhoopla
- August 15 – The Doobie Brothers with special guest Steve Winwood
- August 23 – Bret Michaels with special guests Chris Jansen, Don Felder, Lou Gramm & Dee Snider
- August 30 – Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper with special guests Ministry and Filter
- September 7 – Avril Lavigne with special guests Simple Plan and Girlfriends
- September 13 – Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with special guest The Outlaws