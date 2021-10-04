Watch
Heavy traffic backup near Ambassador Bridge after possible explosives found

Posted at 3:15 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 15:15:53-04

(WXYZ) — Part of the Ambassador Bridge is shut down after possible explosives were found near the bridge on the Canadian side, according to police. Chopper 7 showed heavy traffic jams near the bridge.

Only U.S. traffic to Canada is currently affected. The bridge from Canada to the U.S. is now open.

Windsor police say they were alerted to possible explosives within a vehicle in a secondary inspection area, and that no threats are associated to the incident. The threat of possible explosives, police say, is still being investigated. But the driver of the vehicle has reportedly been detained pending further investigation:

The Explosive Disposal Unit is on scene, police say.

