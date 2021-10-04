Heavy traffic backup near Ambassador Bridge after possible explosives found

(WXYZ) — Part of the Ambassador Bridge is shut down after possible explosives were found near the bridge on the Canadian side, according to police. Chopper 7 showed heavy traffic jams near the bridge.

Only U.S. traffic to Canada is currently affected. The bridge from Canada to the U.S. is now open.

#AmbassadorBridge from Canada to U.S. is now open with access off of Wyandotte Street West only.

Case #21-95217 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 4, 2021

Windsor police say they were alerted to possible explosives within a vehicle in a secondary inspection area, and that no threats are associated to the incident. The threat of possible explosives, police say, is still being investigated. But the driver of the vehicle has reportedly been detained pending further investigation:

UPDATE: Case #21-95217



The driver of the involved vehicle is being detained pending further investigation and is currently in the custody of CBSA. No other persons are believed to be involved in this incident. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 4, 2021

The Explosive Disposal Unit is on scene, police say.

