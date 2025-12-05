Ground stop lifted for Delta flights at DTW, ground delay now in place

(WXYZ) — A ground stop has now been lifted for Delta flights at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday morning, and a ground delay is now in place. This is due to a network outage, according to airport officials.

A ground stop was issued early Friday, with crowds filling the McNamara Terminal waiting for updates.

"We got here at 5:10. She walked around at 5:45 just saying that everything's out, not really like specification. I doubt that she had anything to do with it or knew anything, but I still don't really know anything for sure," said Dravon Rogers, who has plans to travel to Tampa.

Read the earlier statements from airport and Delta officials below:

DTW has issued the following statement:

"Delta Air Lines is experiencing a network outage affecting operations at the McNamara Terminal.

Delta has initiated a ground stop for its flights while the airline works to resolve the issue.

This situation is specific to Delta and is not impacting other airlines at DTW. We will share updates as they become available.

As always, customers should check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport."

Delta has issued the following statement:

“Due to a technical connectivity issue in Detroit, Delta has issued a ground stop for all flights at DTW airport this morning. Delta teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible with safety remaining our priority. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers who should monitor the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app and Delta.com.”

View the notice from the FAA here. The FAA has lifted the ground stop, but a ground delay is now in place through this evening. Delta flights will face an average delay of 160 minutes.

This is a developing story, stay with WXYZ.com for updates.