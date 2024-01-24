Green Dot Stables to Return Next Month

LANSING — A familiar restaurant is returning to the Lansing neighborhood.

Green Dot Stables is making a comeback next month.

The owners say that they are closing The Junction, and will reopen the restaurant with the return of It’s familiar menu, but with an added entertainment lineup.

“We appreciate the support of the Lansing community,” said Co-Owner Jacques Driscoll. “We’ve endured floods and a global pandemic. We are excited to return to Lansing with our popular menu and many familiar faces on our leadership team. The Junction promotions team will host concerts, comedy nights and a variety of live entertainment events on our Mane Stage at Green Dot Stables. Watch our social media for the schedule.”

Green Dot Stables is located at 410 South Clippert and will be open seven days a week.