(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority and Detroit Water & Sewerage Department are urging residents to be prepared for heavy rainfalls over the next several days.

According to a statement, GLWA says their team members, partner technicians and contractors are on-site at the Freud Pump Station to help troubleshoot real-time issues that may arise in the coming days after power-related problems were discovered.

“GLWA has been in regular contact with its member partners on the Eastside that are tributary to the Freud and Conners Creek Pump Stations and put them on alert that we may ask them to make additional adjustments to reduce or bypass flows to help alleviate pressure on the regional collection system,” the statement read.

Residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding are being asked to remove items from their basements as a pre-cautionary measure in case the "rainfall may exceed normal design standards for the regional collection system."

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said their crews are assigned extra hours starting Tuesday afternoon to respond to potential flooding. Contractors are also reportedly on standby.

DWSD released the following tips to help residents reduce flooding impact:

Make sure valuables are stored several feet above basement floors in case you experience a flooded basement; store valuable items in water-tight containers; and where possible move valuables to an upper floor prior to and during rain events.

Check your basement drain(s) to make sure they are not clogged and no items are over them in case they are needed if water enters your basement.

Clean your gutters and make sure there are no items blocking the downspouts; help your neighbors do the same, especially seniors and persons with disabilities.

Clear leaves, trash and other debris from above and around the catch basins near your home or business; move cars parked over the catch basins; and make sure no objects such as garbage and recycling bins are on top of the storm drain. Rain storms can push trash left on streets and property into the catch basins on streets, causing street flooding due to clogs and can potentially lead to blockages in the city’s combined sewer system.

Stay clear of standing water in your basement or lower level of your home if the area includes electrical appliances, outlets, and a fuse box.

Help reduce sewer clogs:

Do not flush anything in your toilet except the three P’s: Pee, Poop and toilet Paper; flushing anything else may cause your sewer line to clog and back up into your basement.

Do not put anything but water into the drains – no grease, oils, fats or other debris.

You should do these steps every day, not only during rain events.

You can report street flooding by using the "Improve Detroit" mobile app, or call 313-267-8000. You can report if you have water in your basement by calling DWSD at 313-267-8000. You can also file a claim here.