Governor Whitmer planning to address education & literacy at her final State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tonight, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her final State of the State address before the state legislature at the State Capitol in Lansing. She will outline her priorities for her final 10 months in office, including affordable housing, limits on medical debt, tax exemptions, and the state's education.

In a presentation of her budget recommendation, Whitmer outlined the 'Every Kid Read, Eats, Succeeds' plan, writing in part that "to set every student up for success, the budget recommends a historic, targeted investment -- the largest in Michigan history -- to help every child read." Additionally, the proposal continues record investments in education, setting students up to succeed from pre-K through post-secondary education.

In her budget for 2027, there's a $200 million allocation for continued free meals with the 'Every Kid Read, Eats, Succeeds' plan. That's a $250 increase per student, totaling over $10,000 per pupil.

"The total figures are numbers we haven’t seen," said Dave Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University. "We are again going to have an all-time high of dollars spent per pupil, and I think that suggests where the governor thinks priorities are."

$625 million: that's how much Governor Whitmer wants to put towards literacy here in the state. That money includes free Pre-K for about 68,000 Michigan kids.

That investment into literacy programs is getting praise from parents and educators in Jackson County.

"I do feel strongly that our students deserve high quality instruction," said Dr. Nick Angel, superintendent of Grass Lake Community Schools in Jackson County.

Angel said unexpected challenges like delayed state budgets can make planning difficult for districts, and the proposed funds could give his district significant advantages.

"It gives the opportunity for us to put our money where our mouth is and frankly we're in the business of helping students be the best version of themselves," said Angel.

The funding could allow Angel's district to expand tutoring, restore summer school programs and provide early high-quality instruction to more students.

"The Republican house is going to take a look at the governor’s proposal and offer an alternative, and they’re going to have to duke it out with the State Senate," Dulio said.