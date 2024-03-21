Governor Reads to Jackson Students to Promote Literacy

Governor Whitmer was in Jackson Wednesday to promote literacy and reading

Before taking a position on proposed mandatory Kindergarten legislation, Governor wants to consider the arguments

Video shows Governor interacting with students, reading to them, answering questions from children and adults.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Fox 47 neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys, and I'm at Hunt Elementary School in Jackson, where the Governor, accompanied by the Mayor, paid students a visit Wednesday morning to promote reading and literacy.

Student: "What's your favorite job?"

Governor Gretchen Whitmer: "Well, I love being the Governor of Michigan..."

Student: "I like your hair."

Compliments were not the only thing Governor Whitmer heard during her visit to Hunt Elementary School in Jackson. A student reporter from Jackson High School had this question for the Governor:

Student Reporter: What is the best piece of advice you've received and how has it shaped the way you govern our state?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer: That's a great question and one of the things I think that women in my generation…didn't have the benefit of was mentors who said 'show up exactly as you are'. Someone suggested that to me about 10 years ago, and, having served in public office for 10 years prior to that and trying to, you know, always be all things to all people, it was refreshing and liberating."

Following her readings to students, she took a few question from us journalists. Given her focus on expanding educational opportunities, especially early childhood education, I asked her what our state senate's proposal for mandatory Kindergarten would mean for homeschoolers.

The Governor said she needed more time to consider the arguments, but that she recognized there are different ways of providing early education.

Some parents who homeschool are concerned the language of the proposed legislation would compel them to register children as homeschooled. Current state law does not require this.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook