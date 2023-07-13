Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to make Juneteenth a state holiday

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

Now in Michigan, June 19 will be celebrated as Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in America.

Juneteenth became a federally-recognized holiday in the U.S. when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17, 2021.

“On Juneteenth, we come together to celebrate fundamental American values of freedom and equality, embodied by the stories and legacies of the Black community,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “June 19th will forever be known as Juneteenth in Michigan and I encourage every Michigander to reflect on our history and celebrate the values that we will continue fighting for together."

Last year, Whitmer collaborated with state and union leaders to make Juneteenth a state holiday for state employees.

“Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day, constitutes the continuous fight for true freedom,” said NAACP Michigan State Conference President, Yvonne M. White, in a press release. “Freedom is a thread, and a fight, woven through this nation's history and current political climate. In spite of attempts to limit access to the ballot box, economic/education empowerment, and basic civil rights – we thrive together. The NAACP applauds Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist for their bold leadership in making Juneteenth a state holiday in Michigan, celebrating true freedom for all.”