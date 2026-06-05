Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to extend gun violence prevention efforts

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to extend the work of the Michigan Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

The executive order reestablishes the Task Force and lets it continue its work while members begin to implement recommendations to state lawmakers.

The order does not create any new gun laws.

Michael McKissic, a member of the Task Force and Founder of the Mikey 23 Foundation, says support from politicians like Whitmer will help the group continue their research on reducing violence.

"Moving forward, we want to go to different cities and tell them exactly what we're doing. We need to spread the word of what we're trying to do. Again, we're not trying to take your guns. No, that's not what we're trying to do. We're trying to keep our communities safe."

The Michigan Gun Violence Prevention Task Force was established in June 2024 by Gov. Whitmer.

The Task Force Board meets next month to discuss their next steps.

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