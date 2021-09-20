Watch
Gov. Whitmer grants $65,000 for two projects in Michigan focused on Civil Rights history

Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 20, 2021
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation have devoted $65,000 in federal Underrepresented Community Grant Program funding to the City of Detroit and the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).

SHPO was awarded $15,000 to nominate Vaughn’s Bookstore, the first black-owned bookstore in Detroit, to the National Register of Historic Places.

“The nomination of Vaughn’s Bookstore to the National Register will recognize a significant location that served as a center for Black culture and played a meaningful role in the Civil Rights movement in the city of Detroit,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

The city of Detroit was awarded $50,000 to conduct a historic study of Latinx communities in Detroit.

This historic context document will provide a broad historical overview of the settlement and development patterns of Latinx communities in Detroit between 1880 and 1980.

“These grants will shine a light on places and experiences vital to the Civil Rights movement and help us further expand our understanding of the Civil Rights movement in Michigan,” Governor Whitmer said.

