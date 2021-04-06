Watch
GM announces new Chevy Silverado EV pickup to be built at former Detroit-Hamtramck plant

General Motors
Chevrolet confirms the first-ever electric Silverado full-size truck, with a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge, to be built at Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.
Chevy Silverado EV
Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 14:10:02-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — General Motors announced today that a new Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup will be built at the new Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, joining the GMC Hummer EV.

According to the automaker, GM plans to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles across the globe by 2025 with the company's Ultium Platform.

The Silverado EV will use its platform and offer about 400 miles on a full charge.

“The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” GM President Mark Reuss said in a release. “The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike.”

The 2024 Hummer EV is also the latest chapter in the Hummer EV story. It will give customers more options to tailor it to their lifestyles.

Last year, GM announced it would invest $2.2 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. It was renamed Factory ZERO in October 2020.

The plan is undergoing a complete renovation, which includes upgrades to the paint and body shops, general assembly area and expanding to over 4.5 million squre feet.

