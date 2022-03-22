GLWA: SE Michigan residents should be on high alert, prepare for possible flooding

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking residents to be on high alert and prepare for flooding.

Massive June sewer backups partially caused by power cable cut; allegedly GLWA didn’t know about it

Severe storms are possible overnight from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeastern Michigan, including Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The watch runs from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Navid Mehram, GLWA Chief Operating Officer for Wastewater Operating Services, said in a statement that with the ground still damp from recent storms, less water will be absorbed into the ground and more run-off can be generated.

Mehram said the regional system is prepared and working "as designed."

"However, due to the large volumes of rain received recently, the collection system is partially full and GLWA operations is in the process of draining the system through its treatment facilities to bring levels down."

Mehram said in anticipation of the severe weather, GLWA has "staffed accordingly," including at the Conners Creek and Freud Pumps Stations.

Previously, 7 Action News reported an underground power cable was cut by a construction crew on June 22. That cable is one of two that run into the Freud pump station and is part of the Great Lakes Water Authority. The serious new allegation is that GLWA was not aware of it until it was too late.

GLWA Chief Executive Officer Sue McCormick announced her resignation on Tuesday after massive flooding across metro Detroit in wake of severe weather.

