GLWA CEO resigns; expressed that she was considering leaving company prior to June flood

(WXYZ) — In a letter to the Great Lakes Water Authority board of directors, Chief Executive Officer Sue McCormick announced her resignation saying, "While I am extremely proud of all the GLWA team has accomplished in its first five years, I also recognize that now is the time for me to make my future intentions public as we all move forward."

WATCH GLWA BOARD MEETING HERE AT 2 PM

RELATED: Massive June sewer backups partially caused by power cable cut; allegedly GLWA didn’t know about it

The resignation follows massive flooding across metro Detroit after heavy rain on June 25 and 26. The flooding causing sewer backups and flooding inside homes in many neighborhoods, which left residents questioning if much of the damage could've been prevented.

7 Action News recently reported that an underground power cable was cut by a construction crew prior to the flooding –– that cable being one of two that run into the Freud pump station. It's alleged that the Great Lakes Water Authority was not aware of the failure until it was too late. Now an internal investigation is underway in an effort to address massive sewer backups as a result of flooding.

In McCormick's resignation letter to the GLWA board of directors, she makes it clear that she expressed interest in pursuing other career options and ending her contract with the company early. She requested to have that meeting on June 23, prior to the flooding event. However, that meeting never occurred.

"It was my hope that I would be able to reach agreement with the board on transition arrangements that would allow a smooth succession for the utility's continuity and initiatives after my departure," she wrote.

McCormick added that she's in full support of the independent investigation launched in response to the flooding issue. Read McCormick's full letter of resignation below.

GetFileAttachment Copy by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



