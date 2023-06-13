Gas prices spike 12 cents on average across Michigan this week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices throughout Michigan saw a pretty large spike in the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that gas prices are up 12 cents from last week in the state to an average of $3.65 per gallon. That's 30 cents more than this time last month but still $1.57 less than this time last year.

On average, drivers are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down about $24 from the highest price last year in June.

In metro Detroit, the average price also increased 12 cents to an average of $3.67 per gallon, which is still $1.62 less than this time last year.

AAA said data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased slightly, and gas stocks rose, but fluctuating oil prices have limited increases.

"While Michigan motorists are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week, these prices are still $1.57 less than the record high gas prices from this time last year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

