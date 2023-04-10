Gas prices jump once again in Michigan over the past week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan have jumped again this week, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that gas prices in the state increased 10 cents over the past week to an average of $3.62 per gallon. That's 7 cents more than this time last month but 34 cents less than this time last year.

It comes amid a huge spike in prices. Last week, AAA reported gas prices jumped 14 cents, so they are up 24 cents on average in the past two weeks.

Motorists are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, AAA said, a discount of about $24 from 2022's highest price last June.

In metro Detroit, prices jumped 9 cents to an average of $3.58 per gallon, after increasing 6 cents last week.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and gas stocks decreased which is pushing prices higher.

"Michigan drivers are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit."

