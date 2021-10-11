Watch
Gas prices in Michigan spike 12 cents, reaching highest prices of the year

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 5:58 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 05:58:00-04

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan have set a new 2021 high after jumping 12 cents.

The average price in the state is now $3.33 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan. That's 14 cents higher than this time last month and $1.20 more than time same time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price is up about 3 cents to $3.29 per gallon. That's $1.14 more than this time last year.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased last week, and so did demand.

AAA Michigan said the main reason for the rising gas prices remain high crude oil prices near $80 per barrel.

"Rising crude oil prices led to a double-digit spike in Michigan gas prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude prices continue to trade near $80 a barrel, motorists will likely see elevated pump prices through this week.”

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($3.39), Saginaw ($3.38), Grand Rapids ($3.37)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.26), Metro Detroit ($3.29), Benton Harbor ($3.34)
