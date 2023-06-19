Watch Now
News

Actions

Gas prices drop slightly throughout Michigan this week as demand drops

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 12:27:54-04

Gas prices in metro Detroit dropped over the past week, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.

The agency reports gas prices in metro Detroit dropped 3 cents to an average of $3.64 per gallon. That's $1.64 less than this time last year.

In Michigan, prices dropped a bit more – 7 cents to an average of $3.58 per gallon. That's 3 cents more than this time last month but still $1.60 less than this time last year.

AAA reports that there is lower gas demand and increasing supply which is helping limit pump prices.

"Michigan motorists are seeing a slight drop in gas prices to start the week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand remains tepid, pump prices will likely fluctuate moderately through this week."

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Marquette ($3.67), Metro Detroit ($3.64), Ann Arbor ($3.62)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.51), Saginaw ($3.52), Benton Harbor ($3.52)
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!