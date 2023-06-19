Gas prices drop slightly throughout Michigan this week as demand drops

Gas prices in metro Detroit dropped over the past week, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.

The agency reports gas prices in metro Detroit dropped 3 cents to an average of $3.64 per gallon. That's $1.64 less than this time last year.

In Michigan, prices dropped a bit more – 7 cents to an average of $3.58 per gallon. That's 3 cents more than this time last month but still $1.60 less than this time last year.

AAA reports that there is lower gas demand and increasing supply which is helping limit pump prices.

"Michigan motorists are seeing a slight drop in gas prices to start the week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand remains tepid, pump prices will likely fluctuate moderately through this week."

