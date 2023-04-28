From Kansas City to Detroit, faithful Lions fans put pride on full display

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Next to game day, draft day is the most exciting day of the year for NFL fans, especially Detroit Lions fans, having two selections in the first round.

“We live over on the west side of the state, but we made the hike over here. This is our team,” Lions fan Steve Gwinnup said.

On the first night of the NFL draft, a few thousand Lions season ticket holders were downtown at Ford Field for a private watch party. They had mixed reactions over a first-round trade but were still excited for new players to join the team.

“It’s crowded. A lot of people here. I wasn’t expecting a large crowd but hey, die-hard Lions fans,” Angela Herring said.

Lions fans tuned in and showed up to another event near Eastern Market with the NFL Alumni Detroit Chapter. They’re raising funds for their student-athlete scholarship fund. The event was hosted by current Lion Alim McNeill.

“I’m excited for the draft. It’s always an exciting time. I remember my time when I was in there, so it’s always an exciting time of the year,” defensive tackle McNeill said.

While those at Ford Field made some noise, the event was missing some of the loudest, most prominent season ticket holders.

Afroman, Crackman and other fellow Lions superfans made the trip to Kansas City to watch the draft in person, representing the franchise to the rest of the league.

“I've always been passionate about this team and this city. Love to represent these guys,” Ben “Afroman” Broumand said.

But come next year, they won’t have to travel far as Detroit will serve as the host city in 2024. But before then, Lions fans already have next season on the clock.

“Lions until we die. That’s the way it goes, brother” Macaul Reiner said.

Herring said, “Looking forward to the future and hey, Let’s see what they’re going to do.”

For next season, the Lions have had a more than 96% renewal rate on season tickets. That’s the most ever. The team is expecting sell out crowds at every game and is asking fans to get there early next season.