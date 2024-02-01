Free money: Time to search for unclaimed property

February 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day, and the Michigan Department of Treasury wants you to claim your assets.

“I encourage Michiganders to take a few moments out of their busy day to see if they have lost or unclaimed property,” said Terry Stanton, who oversees Michigan’s Unclaimed Property Program.

To find out if you have cash or property, go directly to the Michigan's Unclaimed Property website, which provides enhanced search options and the ability to upload verifying documentation easily and securely. Individuals who live outside of the state of Michigan can check multiple states’ unclaimed property listings at www.UCPday.com [lnks.gd].

Individuals are encouraged to search their name, a maiden name, or the name of a business or nonprofit. There is never a charge to search for and claim property.

Claimants may also call 517-636-5320 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In Michigan, $138.5 million was returned to rightful owners and heirs last year and more than $600 million over the last five years.