Fourth organ found at Detroit wastewater treatment plant was a deer heart

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Officials say the fourth organ found at the Detroit Water Resource Recovery Facility was a deer heart, not a human organ.

Discovered on Saturday, it is the fourth organ that has been found at the facility in the wastewater screening area in nearly just over a week.

Other organs have been found at the plant on Friday, Dec. 15, Saturday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The organs were found at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Water Resource Recovery Facility where wastewater (sewage) is treated.

We're told the organs being in the wastewater have not posed any problem to the processes in place to treat that wastewater.

Amanda Abukhader, spokesperson for the Great Lakes Water Authority, released the following statement to 7 Action News: