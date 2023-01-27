Ford recalls 382,000 vehicles due to potential rearview video failure

(WXYZ) — On Friday, Ford Motor Company announced that they are recalling more than 382,000 vehicles due to potential video output failure. The automotive company says the failure could prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.

Certain 2020-2023 Explorers, Lincoln Aviators, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with a 360-degree camera are under the recall.

They say drivers under the recall can go to a dealership to get an update to the image processing module (IPMB) software, free of charge.

Ford's number for this recall is 23S02. This recall expands and replaces NHTSA recall number 21V-735. Vehicles previously repaired under 21V-735 will need to have the new remedy performed.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 20, 2023.