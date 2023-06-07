Ford Field holding early merchandise day ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

(WXYZ) — Ford Field is planning to hold an early merchandise day ahead of the Taylor Swift concerts in Detroit this weekend.

According to Ford Field’s website, fans are invited to purchase merchandise outside of Gate B starting Thursday morning.

RELATED: Taylor Swift in Detroit: What to know if you're going to the shows at Ford Field

The sales start at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

The line will open at 8 a.m. on Brush Street, but Ford Field notes you cannot line up before 8 a.m.

Parking suggestions are Lot 4 & Lot 5 for $8 with Tigers Garage parking available for $9.

