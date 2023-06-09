Ford Field asks fans without Taylor Swift tickets to stay away: 'There isn't a place to gather'

(WXYZ) — Ford Field issued an advisory ahead of the back-to-back Taylor Swift shows at the stadium on Friday and Saturday night.

The advisory said, "Fans without tickets to the concert are strongly discouraged from gathering outside the stadium this weekend. Ford Field is an enclosed stadium in the middle of Downtown Detroit. All of our surrounding parking lots will be at maximum capacity due to our Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concerts and Detroit Tigers games at Comerica Park on Friday night and Saturday. There isn't a place for fans to gather."

There is also a show at St. Andrew's Hall and The Fillmore Detroit on Friday night.

In past Eras Tour shows, fans have gathered outside of the outdoor stadiums to hear the music, but that won't be possible at the Detroit show because it's an indoor stadium.

Doors open at Ford Field at 4:30 p.m. before the show starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be two openers for each show – Gracie Abrams and girl in red on Friday, and OWENN and girl in red on Saturday.

According to Setlist.fm, Taylor Swift takes the stage anywhere between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. depending on the night, so be prepared to be in your seats around that time.

Day-of-show merchandise is available Friday and Saturday starting at 12 p.m. through the end of the show.

Here's what else you need to know:

Permitted items after inspection



Clear bag policy that do not exceed 12"x6"x12" and cannot contain stickers, writing, graphics or other decorations

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small clutch bags, camera and binocular cases not exceeding 4.5"x6.5" with or without a handle or strap

Medically-necessary items

Infant items in a clear bag

Small, compact umbrellas

Posters and signs, maximum of 11"x17"

Prohibited items



Purses larger than a clutch bag

Aerosol cans

Animals (except certified service animals)

Balloons

Balls

Banners or large floats

Battery operated clothing and signs

Chairs

decals, stickers, confetti

Drones

Fireworks

Flashlight

Weapons

Laser pointers

Noisemaking devices

Other FAQs

Is there a parent’s waiting room? Are parents permitted to escort their children to their seats?

A parent’s waiting room is not available on site at the stadium. Anyone entering the stadium must have a ticket to the event. Ford Field cannot be held responsible for un-chaperoned minors. Children 17 years and younger should be accompanied to the concert by a parent or adult over the age of 21.

Are portable chargers permitted?

Portable chargers will be permitted upon passing inspection.

Friendship Bracelets:

We will only permit friendship bracelets that are worn on event day. There is no limit to the quantity as long as they are worn and do not disrupt our inspection process.

Light up clothing/signs

Clothing and signs containing lights of any sort will not be permitted into the stadium.

Nursing Mothers

Breast Pumps are permitted in the stadium after inspection. Medically necessary bags or bags that are built into the breast pumps are permitted after inspection. Otherwise, the only type of bag allowed are those outlined in the clear bag policy here.

For more information, go here.