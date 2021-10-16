Ford announces a Bronco Raptor coming in 2022

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company made big news on Tuesday at Motor Bella when it announced a Raptor version of the all-new Bronco is coming next year.

The automaker unveiled the Bronco last year and said that more than 125,000 orders have been placed for the SUV so far, with many people still waiting on their vehicle.

According to Ford, they wanted to add two new colors to the Bronco lineup next year – Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red – but that's not all they are adding.

The company said the Bronco Raptor will be the highest off-road performance Bronco yet, and adds to the Raptor family that already includes the F-150.

During the press conference, Ford said it would have more information to share soon, sooner than it takes the next Jurassic Park sequel to debut.

Ford first introduced the Raptor in 2010 and has continued to do so with every version since.

The F-150 Raptor includes a 3.5-liter EcoBoost high-output V6 engine with 450 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque.