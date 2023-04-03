Watch Now
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Michigan postponed after ‘aircraft issue’

Posted at 3:41 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 15:48:46-04

(WXYZ) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was expected to travel to Michigan today, but the trip was postponed due to an “aircraft issue,” her spokeswoman confirmed.

The first lady was reportedly diverted back to Denver, Colorado, and her spokeswoman said her trip to Michigan has been postponed to a later date. She added, "everyone is safe."

Dr. Jill Biden was originally coming to tout President Joe Biden's economic policy while in the state.

According to The White House, the first lady was going to talk about career-connected learning and workforce training programs.

In July 2022, Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited Michigan to talk about the American Rescue Plan which gave funds to help schools reopen during the pandemic.

