Watch Now
News

Actions

Fan receives tickets to Lions game after emotional story went viral

We have a heartwarming update on a Detroit Lions fan who went viral after the team beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The world saw Arron Wikaryaszand and his tears of joy when the Lions won. He thought of his father, who brought him to every Lions game until he lost his life in a car crash in 2004. His prayers were answered to find tickets to this Sunday's game.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 13:04:02-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Here's a heartwarming update about a Lions fan who went viral after they beat the Rams Sunday night at Ford Field.

The world saw Arron Wikaryasz celebrate the Lion's playoff win with tears of joy.

Related: Meet the Detroit Lions fan who cried tears of joy after playoff win: 'A full circle moment for me'

Arron says he was thinking of father, who brought him to every Lions game until he was killed in a car crash in 2004.

Meet the Detroit Lions fan who cried tears of joy after playoff win

"I know I’m not alone. There are families that grew up watching this team and have people that aren’t here with them anymore, so when they got to see them win, I think that’s special for a lot of people in Detroit," he said.

As the Lions advanced, Arron had one wish — to find tickets to this Sunday's game.

His prayers were answered.

"I can't wait to see you guys on Sunday!" Arron said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!