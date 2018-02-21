The Lincoln Center educator wins Excellence in Education Award

10:04 AM, Feb 21, 2018

Erin Martin, a teacher at The Lincoln Center, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. Her nominator says her approach to engaging students is usually far from traditional and that's why she is this week's excellence in education award winner.

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Erin was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her class will receive a $500 grant!

The Excellence in Education award is sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, proud to provide more than $20 billion to support public education since 1972!

If you know of an excellence educator in your district that you'd like to see win this award, fill out this nomination form

