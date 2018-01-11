Teacher wins Excellence in Education award by teaching positive attitude

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Steve Moskal, a teacher at Clintondale High School in Clinton, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. His nominator, Dalia Ali-Khan, says "He's inspiring, caring, he goes above and beyond... He believed in men when I couldn't and made me realize I can make it through anything."

Steve was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his class will receive a $500 grant!

The Excellence in Education award is sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, proud to provide more than $20 billion to support public education since 1972!

If you know of an excellence educator in your district that you'd like to see win this award, fill out this nomination form.