Teacher wins Excellence in Education award by teaching positive attitude

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 12 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:02PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.
Steve Moskal, a teacher at Clintondale High School in Clinton, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. His nominator, Dalia Ali-Khan, says "He's inspiring, caring, he goes above and beyond... He believed in men when I couldn't and made me realize I can make it through anything."
Steve was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his class will receive a $500 grant!
The Excellence in Education award is sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, proud to provide more than $20 billion to support public education since 1972!
If you know of an excellence educator in your district that you'd like to see win this award, fill out this nomination form.