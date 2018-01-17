R.B. Havens Elementary teacher wins Excellence in Education award

10:40 AM, Jan 17, 2018

Trevor Szafranski, a teacher at R.B. Havens Elementary, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. His nominator says he has a game show host smile made him the perfect canidate to make the hard work of learning feel like engaging fun and games for his contestants.

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Trevor was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his class will receive a $500 grant!

The Excellence in Education award is sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, proud to provide more than $20 billion to support public education since 1972!

