Ostego Middle School teacher wins Excellence in Education award

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jake Knash, a teacher at Ostego Middle School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. His nominator says Jake devotes countless hours to school related projects to help students learn and grow as individuals.

Jake was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his class will receive a $500 grant!

The Excellence in Education award is sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, proud to provide more than $20 billion to support public education since 1972!

If you know of an excellence educator in your district that you'd like to see win this award, fill out this nomination form.