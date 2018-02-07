Midland High School teacher wins Excellence in Education award

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Elaine Mahabir, a teacher at Midland High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. Her nominator says Elaine is an amazingly effective educator, a phenomenal math teacher who brings joy, life, passion, love and energy.

Elaine was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her class will receive a $500 grant!

The Excellence in Education award is sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, proud to provide more than $20 billion to support public education since 1972!

If you know of an excellence educator in your district that you'd like to see win this award, fill out this nomination form.