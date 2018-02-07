Midland High School teacher wins Excellence in Education award

Flood Advisory issued February 7 at 10:56AM EST expiring February 8 at 12:56PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 7 at 10:56AM EST expiring February 8 at 12:55PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:59AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:15PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:11AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 11:58PM EST expiring February 7 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren
The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.
Elaine Mahabir, a teacher at Midland High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. Her nominator says Elaine is an amazingly effective educator, a phenomenal math teacher who brings joy, life, passion, love and energy.
Elaine was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her class will receive a $500 grant!
The Excellence in Education award is sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, proud to provide more than $20 billion to support public education since 1972!
If you know of an excellence educator in your district that you'd like to see win this award, fill out this nomination form.