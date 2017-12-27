Michigan teacher starts food, book pantry for students

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with MSU Men's Basketball Coach, Tom Izzo, and FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kerri Moccio, a teacher at Bedford Elementary in Dearborn Heights, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. Kerri and her daughter started a local food pantry where families who get food can also get books for their children.

Kerri was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her class will receive a $500 grant!

The Excellence in Education award is sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, proud to provide more than $20 billion to support public education since 1972!

If you know of an excellence educator in your district that you'd like to see win this award, fill out this nomination form.