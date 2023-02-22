Excellence In Education - Zach Baker - 2/22/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Zach Baker, Teacher at Fulton Public Schools in Middleton, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Lindsey Schmitt says, "Zach is such a great teacher who spends endless amounts of hours outside of the classroom ensuring that his students have everything that they need to set them up for success."

Zach explains why he goes above and beyond and volunteers when he doesn't have to, "The people that have impacted my life when I was in school. At every turn where I needed a helping hand, there was somebody there to help me out, and that's why I got into education. I just care about people and want them to be successful."

Zach was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

