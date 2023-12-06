Excellence In Education - Yolanda Tait-Sain - 12/6/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Yolanda Tait-Sain, a Teacher at Hutchinson Elementary and Middle School at Howe in Detroit is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Kawanna Simmons says, "Everybody can go to her. You can tell her anything without judgment. She’s one of those teachers that cares. She shows that she’s concerned."

Yolanda shares why she does everything that she does, "I just love it. I love working with people. I love giving back to my community."

Yolanda was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

