Excellence In Education - Whitney Holdwick - 10/5/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Whitney Holdwick, a Teacher at Harbor Beach Middle School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Ron Kraft says, "Whit has extremely high professional expectations for herself., models that for her students, and holds herself and her students to the concept of "All Can and All Will.""

Whitney shares why she goes above and beyond with her students, "They need to know that I care about them as an individual and that they are important. It's not just about academics in my classroom. Relationships are the foundation. Everything else comes after."

Whitney was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

