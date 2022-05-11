Excellence In Education - Virginia Platek - 5/11/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Virginia Platek, a Teacher at Battle Creek Central High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Judy Platek says, "Some of the students come up to her and say to her, 'You have been the best teacher I’ve ever had.' "

Virginia tells us why she teaches, "We are teaching them to be responsible citizens of the world and it can be difficult, but that’s what we do; that’s what we love to do. It’s great to see what they become and what they can do and just knowing that you had a little part in that - it’s really exciting"

Virginia was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook