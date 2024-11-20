Excellence In Education - Vikki Blanchard-Connett

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Vikki Blanchard-Connett, is a Health and Physical Education teacher at Collins Elementary is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Blanchard-Connett was nominated for the award by a student and her mother.

“I love Miss Blanchard! She is really nice and teaches me a lot. She teaches us how to exercise, and how to be safe. She cares about our safety and health and gives us hugs to make us feel better."

“Ms. Blanchard has taught my daughter the value of being a kind human being while caring for herself and others. She goes the extra mile to ensure that her children feel loved and valued each and every day. Ms. Blanchard has taken time out of her personal life to write notes to parents to tell them the “good” that she has witnessed their child doing for others. She truly is making the world a better place through educating hundreds of children, all with a huge smile on her face.”

Blanchard-Connett wanted to be an educator since she was a child because of her desire to touch the lives of students.

“I knew that I wanted to be an educator ever since I was a young child in school. I had a very influential health and PE teacher who motivated me to be the best person and athlete that I could be. I knew from then on, I wanted to touch the lives of students through exercise and teaching them how to take care of their bodies.”

Vikki Blanchard-Connett was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

