Excellence in Education - Victoria Hill - 03/25/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Victoria Hill, a fourth-grade teacher at Superior Central School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Hill was nominated for the award by the parent of a student.

“Mrs. Hill was my son’s fourth-grade teacher last school year. My son has been in special ed and has struggled with reading and spelling since he started school. Mrs. Hill was able to introduce numerous accommodations including teaching him how to use talk to text, advocating for an alternate spelling list, and reading assignments, quizzes, and tests to him when needed. She also introduced him (and me) to the Red Rhino books, so he was able to read chapter books that were written at his delayed reading level. She was able to instill confidence in him and always focused on his strengths. She is excellent at time management, and I am in awe of all the extra, individualized attention she was able to give him. She really cares about each of her students and I’m forever grateful for all she did to help my son grow and excel last year.”

Hill said she was driven to a career in education because of her love of children.

“I have always loved working with kids. I truly believe they are the best part of our world because of their goodness and pure hearts. I was drawn to education because it is about so much more than academics. It is about helping kids feel like they matter and that they are capable. I wanted a career where I could make a real difference in children’s lives.”

Victoria Hill was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

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