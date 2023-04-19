Excellence In Education - Veronica VanWagoner - 4/19/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Veronica VanWagoner, a Teacher at Duncan Lake Middle School in Caledonia, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Sharon Loughridge says , "I've been able to observe firsthand her ability to engage her children in their studies, whether it's through a book trailer to excite them about reading or holding a current events debate to help them see the relevance to the ancient history subjects she teaches."

Veronica shares why she teaches, "I love engaging and interacting with kids. Now I see kids that I have had as older adults. I didn't know the impact that I had on them then, but through their contact with me, I've realized I've had an impact, even if it's a small one."

Veronica was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

