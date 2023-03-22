Excellence In Education - Travis Chesser - 3/22/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Travis Chesser, a Teacher at John F. Kennedy Middle School in St. Clair Shores, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Amy Usher says, "As his former teaching partner, I saw on a daily basis Mr. Chesser reaching his students through his dedication, inspiration, excellence and leadership."

Travis explains what it is like when a child lights up when they get the lesson, "I mean, it's why we become teachers. The reason why I love teaching social studies is I think it's important for students to realize that there is a whole world beyond what we live and what we know."

Travis was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook