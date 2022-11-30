Excellence In Education - Tracy Ortiz - 11/30/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Tracy Ortiz, a Teacher at Clippert Academy in Detroit, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Amber Richmond says, "For as long as I have known Tracy, she has been the most passionate and dedicated science teacher that I've ever met."

Tracy tells us about the Starbase program she uses in her Science class, "I had a kid come back to me to tell me that he has a full ride to U of M and he's going to major in astrophysics because of the STARBASE program. So to have a kid come back to tell you that something that you provided for them to participate in and it’s life changing."

Tracy was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

