Excellence In Education - Tim Wysocki - 11/1/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Tim Wysocki, a Teacher at Baldwin Street Middle School in Hudsonville is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Daniel Wysocki says, "He is the kind of the teacher we all wish we would have had because of how engaged he is and how much he cares about his subject, and that just comes through in everything he does. So, Tim, we're so proud of you and congratulations."

Tim shares how humor is very important to the classroom, "Oh yeah. I'm in middle school, and I really think engagement is just such a huge key of what we do. The way their brains work, they're going to forget a lot of the information that we go over, but they're going to remember those, like, moments where they're laughing, they're having a good time. And when they start to click and they make the connection, it's like, “Wait a minute, we're not just playing a game. You're teaching me something!” As a teacher, there's no greater feeling than seeing that click with them."

Tim was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook