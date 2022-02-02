Excellence In Education - Tim Newman - 2/2/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Tim Newman, a Teacher at Alma Public Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Cari Licina says, "He has the unique ability to bring out the best in his students. His passion for music is contagious and as a student it makes all the difference knowing that your teacher cares so much for the program as a whole and for each student individually."

Brenda explains what keeps him going, "Just seeing them grow up as people, that would be my favorite part. And then really close to that is the community that’s created in a band program. It’s a very unique class you spend a lot of time both in and out of school doing stuff together in the community that connects those kids together, is something I think it’s really special, and really important for them."

Tim was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

