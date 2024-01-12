Excellence In Education - Theresa Dean-Rumsey - 1/9/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Theresa Dean-Rumsey, a Teacher at Hesperia High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Jennifer Sheburn says, “I know you hear this often from former graduates, former students, that you push them to be their very best and they're so prepared for their next educational steps.”

Theresa says "I think all students can succeed, and I hold all students to high expectations with encouragement. If they have the expectations and they have a teacher who is willing to help them grow and get there, all students can be successful.”

Theresa was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website.

