Excellence In Education - Taylor Dantinne - 3/25/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Taylor Dantinne, a high school art teacher at Millington High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Dantinne was nominated for the award by her superintendent.

“In addition to teaching art at Millington High School, Mrs. Dantinne goes above and beyond to volunteer at school and community events. She coordinates the Annual Macho Volleyball Tournament, a fundraiser that supports local families in need. She also does a lot for our football and other sports programs, including designing posters and playoff t-shirts, creating yard signs, and organizing fundraisers. She also coordinates Adopt-A-Senior, an event where community members select a senior each year and give them gifts. She also teaches Cardinal Pride, a class where students volunteer their time at school and in the community. We have a wonderful, positive school climate and much of the reason for this is the fact that Mrs. Dantinne puts in so much extra time to make things nice for the staff and students!”

Dantinne said her love of children attracted her to a career in education.

“I love my students and being involved in all of their school activities. Kids need to know that adults are there for them and so I make it my goal to show up for them every day in the classroom and beyond. My daughter was once asked what I do for a living, and she replied: ‘She goes to work and teaches her friends.’ I can’t think of a better way to describe what I do.”

Taylor Dantinne was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

