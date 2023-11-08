Excellence In Education - T.J. Klein - 11/8/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

T.J. Klein, a Teacher at Big Rapids High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Isaac Zocco says, "Hey Coach K! I nominated you because of all the extra time you put into us before school, after school. And you make us feel like we’re a part of your classroom and a part of your team."

T.J. shares why he became a teacher, "I guess it goes all the way back to fifth or sixth grade. I just had teachers I fell in love with, you know, that meant something to me, and made school fun and I just always wanted to be that for my students. You know, I get students from, you know, a lower economic standard sometimes that I don’t have a positive outlook on life and I try to give them that before they leave high school."

T.J. was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

